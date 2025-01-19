16 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 19, 2025
type here...

Gunotsav from Jan 20-22 in Hojai

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Jan 18: Hojai district commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagwati stated on Saturday that Gunotsav will be organised from January 20 to January 22 in the 971 school within Hojai district. He said total 1,27,413 students of the district will be covered in the Gunoutsav. He further said around 5,656 plus manpower will be deployed in the process, where noted educationist from Nagaon, Dispur, trained external evaluators will visit schools and evaluate the teaching environment and educational infrastructure of Class 1 to 9 of the schools.

- Advertisement -

“The evaluation will help us in upgrading the quality of education and infrastructure of schools in the district. He also informed MLA’s of three LAC’s will also visit the school,” the DC said. The DC emphasised that the education department has always remained foremost priority for them. He said he will try to visit maximum schools.

Related Posts:

6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Education minister Ranoj Pegu assures to resolve issues related to Bodo...

The Hills Times -
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam