Gunotsav from Jan 20-22 in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Jan 18: Hojai district commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagwati stated on Saturday that Gunotsav will be organised from January 20 to January 22 in the 971 school within Hojai district. He said total 1,27,413 students of the district will be covered in the Gunoutsav. He further said around 5,656 plus manpower will be deployed in the process, where noted educationist from Nagaon, Dispur, trained external evaluators will visit schools and evaluate the teaching environment and educational infrastructure of Class 1 to 9 of the schools.

“The evaluation will help us in upgrading the quality of education and infrastructure of schools in the district. He also informed MLA’s of three LAC’s will also visit the school,” the DC said. The DC emphasised that the education department has always remained foremost priority for them. He said he will try to visit maximum schools.