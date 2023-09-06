Guv inaugurates PG courses at Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 5: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria marked the occasion of Teachers’ Day by inaugurating postgraduate courses at Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya in Golaghat. He commended the university’s decision to introduce these courses and emphasised its tribute to Sati Sadhini, a revered queen in Assam’s history known for her bravery and sacrifice in defending her territory and upholding honour.

The Governor highlighted the significant role teachers, or “gurus”, play in shaping humanity and their global admiration. He mentioned luminaries like Baisistha, Chanakya, Dayanand Saraswati, and APJ Abdul Kalam as examples of individuals who left indelible marks in Indian knowledge.

Regarding education, the Governor stressed its primary goal to instil values and culture in students, encouraging them to contribute positively to society. He also emphasised the need to empower youth as India moves toward ‘Amrit Kaal’, the journey toward a New India by 2047, and called upon universities to actively engage students, stimulate knowledge gathering, and develop skills.

Finance minister Ajanta Neog, agricultural minister Atul Bora, MLA Sarupathar Biswajit Phukan, and university officials attended the event.

Earlier, the Governor visited the permanent site of Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya in Rangajan, where he presided over a meeting with vice-chancellor Prof Jyoti Prasad Saikia, the Finance minister, the Agriculture minister, and the deputy commissioner of Golaghat, Dr P Uday Praveen. During the meeting, the Governor assessed the university’s development progress, enrolment figures, provisions for student hostels, and other related issues. He also inspected the construction progress and urged the university to expedite the work. The Governor emphasised the importance of enhancing the university’s green coverage through tree planting initiatives.