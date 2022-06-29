Guv Mukhi honours Hem Chandra Goswami

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 28: Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi honoured Hem Chandra Goswami of Chamaguri Satra for his wonderful work and contribution towards the enrichment of traditional, ceremonial and ritualistic mask making (mukha shilpa) at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Prof. Mukhi said, “I was really impressed with his expertise in making masks. I have personally visited Satra and closely observed his works on mask making. He has dedicated his life and efforts for the preservation of this rare tradition to ensure its survival despite all odds. His efforts towards popularisation of this traditional art and craft has contributed immensely towards its national & international recognition and patronage.”

The art of mask making has been an exquisite culture of Majuli satras. Masks are designed to bring out the character being enacted in Bhaonas and Raas Utsavs at Majuli. They accentuate different features of the characters which are otherwise difficult to portray.

It may be mentioned that the Governor honoured Goswami with a xorai, gamosa, an appreciation letter and Rs 50,000 from his discretionary fund. The Governor wished him good health and a successful life ahead.

The small function was attended by Hem Chandra Goswami’s brother and his son along with commissioner and secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram and officers and staff of Raj Bhavan.