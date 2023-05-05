Guwahati Airport Hosts Nearly 30 Lakh Passengers During This Winter Season

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 4: Guwahati International Airport acts as a gateway to north-east India along with its thirty-two domestic and three international destinations for passengers from Guwahati.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati recorded footfall of nearly 28 lakh passengers (27,74779) in this winter season, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding year of last year winter season. Last year, there were nearly 20 (1996567) lakh passengers. This traffic shows air travel is resurging after the pandemic period.

Out of the total, nearly 14 lakh (1351086) were departure passengers and the remaining were arrival travellers which is 38% higher than last year’s winter season.

- Advertisement -

The top three international destinations from Guwahati are Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. Similarly, the two international destinations are Singapore and Paro.

The airport witnessed nearly 24 (23558) thousand movements of flights in this winter season, which is 15% higher than the last year figure. A passenger-centric approach has led to this growth.

However, Guwahati Airport is hopeful of consistent growth in this summer schedule which is being started from the month of March 26. In this summer season, LGBIA expects a strong surge during the summer schedule season. As a part of it, Air India started its operation from Guwahati Airport to Delhi from Thursday onwards. The flight number AI891 departs Delhi to Gua at 2055 hours and the flight number AI892 departs Gua at 2135 hours from Thursday onwards. It will be operational on Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday in a week. On the other hand, Bhutan Airline is being operational from May 16 from Guwahati Airport.