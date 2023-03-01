Nearly 4 Lakh Passengers Hosted By Guwahati Airport In Feb

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: Guwahati International Airport acts as a gateway to north-east India along with its 32 domestic and two international destinations for passengers from Guwahati.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati recorded a footfall of nearly 4 Lakh passengers in February 2023, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding month of last year.

Out of the total, nearly 1,90000 were departure passengers and the remaining were arrival travellers which is 20 percent higher than last year February.

The top three international destinations from Guwahati are Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. Similarly, the two international destinations are Singapore and Paro.

The airport witnessed nearly 1800 movements of flights in February 2023, which is 24 percent higher than the last year February 2022 figure.

A passenger-centric approach has led to this growth.

On the contrary, the airport handled a record footfall of nearly 4.50 lakh passengers in January 2023. This traffic shows that air travel is resurging after the pandemic period.

Guwahati Airport is also hopeful of consistent growth in the coming summer schedule starting from the month of May.

“LGBIA expects a strong surge during the summer schedule season”, said the spokesperson of LGBIA, Guwahati.