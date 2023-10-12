Guwahati Double Murder: Accused Bandana Kalita’s accomplice Arup Deka granted bail

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 12: An accomplice in the gruesome double murder case in Guwahati, Arup Deka, has been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court.

Deka was taken into judicial custody on March 4. The main suspect in the case, Bandana Kalita, along with two accomplices including Deka, was charged in a 1,600-page charge sheet drafted by Assam police on May 14.

Kalita is accused of murdering her husband and mother-in-law, dismembering their bodies and storing the parts in a refrigerator. The murder allegedly occurred in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality due to an extra-marital affair Kalita was involved in.

The victims’ bodies were found dumped in Meghalaya three days after the murder. The victims, Amarjyoti Dey and his mother Shankari Dey, were reported missing since August last year. The case came to light in February this year after the arrest of Kalita. Bondona Kalita and another accomplice, Dhanti Deka, are currently in judicial custody.