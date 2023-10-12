25 C
Assam: Dokmoka OC caught red handed while accepting bribe of Rs 4000

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Dokmoka, Oct 12: The Officer-in-Charge of the Dokmoka Police Station in Karbi Anglong was caught reed handed by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Thursday while taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant.

The sleuths of anti-corruption team laid a trap and arrested the cop while he was accepting the brine as part of the Rs 40,000 bribe money he had demanded from the complainant for allowing disturbance free movement of his trucks carrying iron rods/cement through Dokmoka PS area.

The arrested police official identified as Sanat Kumar Mudoi was caught red handed.

According to a press statement by the Assam Police, unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant earlier approached the Directorate requesting necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, Mudoi was caught red handed, in presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 4,000/- (four thousand only) as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.

The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.

 

