Guwahati double murder case prime accused Bandana Kalita granted bail

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 10: Bandana Kalita, the primary suspect in the double murder of her husband and mother-in-law in Guwahati’s Noonmati locality, has been granted bail by the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Judge Court.

The court delivered this judgement after hearing case number 91/23, also granting bail to Bandana’s accomplice, Dhanti Deka.

Bandana has been instructed to report at Noonmati Police Station twice a week and is prohibited from leaving her district without court permission.

Bandana, along with two accomplices, Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka, is alleged to have murdered her husband, Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law, Shankari Dey, in July 2022. Arup Deka, her second accomplice, was granted bail earlier in October.