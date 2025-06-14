Heatwave Triggers Student Collapses in Dibrugarh; School Timings Revised

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 14: In the middle of a persistent and intense heatwave in Assam, a number of students fainted in school hours in Dibrugarh on Friday, triggering general alarm about student safety in heatwave conditions. Three students — one each of B.L. Beria Saraswati Shishu Mandir and R.K. Academy — were admitted to hospital, with one in critical condition at Shankardev Hospital.

The lack of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) or preventive measures before the incident has raised alarms among parents and the public, reiterating the critical necessity of proactive actions during severe weather conditions.

Following the student hospitalisations, the Inspector of Schools has issued new school hours in Dibrugarh district from June 13, 2025. The Office of the District Elementary Education Officer, Dibrugarh, made the decision, as approved by the District Commissioner, to safeguard students from additional heat-related health hazards.

According to the new timetable:

• Lower Primary (L.P.) Schools: 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM

• Middle English (M.E.) Schools: 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM

• High and Higher Secondary Schools: 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM

These new timings will be implemented in all Government, Provincialised, and Private schools of the district. All schools have also been instructed to postpone physical and outdoor games during this time as a precautionary measure against heat strokes. The directive has been issued by Dr. Samiron Bora, Inspector of Schools, DDC, Dibrugarh, cum District Elementary Education Officer, DMC, Dibrugarh. The revised timings will hold good until further instructions as authorities keep a watch on the weather situation.