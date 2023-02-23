Guwahati Twin Murder Case: Body parts of man found in gorges of Meghalaya

GUWAHATI, Feb 22 (PTI): A Guwahati Police team has recovered some body parts of a man who, along with his mother, was killed, cut into pieces and thrown in gorges of neighbouring Meghalaya allegedly by his wife and her two friends, a senior official said.

Body parts of the man’s mother were found on February 19 near Cherrapunji.

Assisted by the Meghalaya Police, the Guwahati Police team carried out an intensive search operation in the gorges of Khasi Hills on Dawki Road in Meghalaya to recover body parts in the ‘double murder’ case.

On Tuesday morning, the special team formed to probe the case went to Meghalaya taking the three arrested accused with it to locate the exact place where the body parts were disposed of.

“We conducted search operations the whole day at different locations. The result is positive and we found some body parts of the man,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

The murders of Shankari Dey (62) and her son Amarjyoti Dey (32) took place in July and August last year respectively by the wife of the man along with two of her accomplices.

The wife, who is the prime accused, has been identified as Bandana Kalita (32), while her two “close friends” are Dhanti Deka (32) and Arup Deka (27).

Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Barah told reporters earlier in the day said that after getting the body parts of the two persons, the police would proceed to make the case foolproof so that a strong chargesheet can be filed in court.

Bandana and Arup were arrested from Guwahati, while Dhanti was apprehended from Tinsukia district.

After strangulating Shankari Dey to death at her house with a pillow on July 26, the three cut her body into three pieces, went to Meghalaya in Dhanti’s car and threw the body parts and the weapons used in the crime in different areas by 10 am the next day, the police said.

On August 17, Bandana along with her two partners in crime attacked Amarjyoti with a rod at his flat in Narengi, where the couple used to live. After he died, the body was chopped into five pieces and the same process was repeated to dispose of the severed limbs.