Woman From Assam Arrested in Bengaluru for Alleged Murder of Mother

Guwahati, June 14: In a shocking incident, a woman from Assam has made headlines for allegedly committing cold-blooded murder in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Sonali Sen, a 39-year-old physiotherapist originally from Assam, is accused of murdering her 71-year-old mother, Bibha Pal, in their residence in Bengaluru.

The chilling sequence of events unfolded when Sonali Sen reportedly killed her mother and concealed the body inside a trolley suitcase. She then proceeded to transport the suitcase to a nearby police station, where she surrendered and confessed to her heinous crime during interrogation. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Mico Layout police station.

Sonali Sen lived in an apartment with her husband, child, mother-in-law, and her mother, Bibha Pal, the unfortunate victim of this horrific act. According to police sources, the accused strangled her mother with a towel after administering an overdose of blood pressure pills.

Interrogation revealed that Sonali Sen forced her mother to consume a total of 30 blood pressure tablets, resulting in a paralytic stroke that rendered the victim helpless. She then used a scarf or dupatta to strangulate her mother, causing her death.

After the demise of her husband five years ago, Bibha Pal, a 70-year-old widow, had been residing with her only daughter, Sonali Sen, in Bengaluru. While there have been no reports of any history of mental illness suffered by Sonali, the police suspect that she may have been under severe stress due to her responsibilities of caring for her autistic child, husband, mother, and mother-in-law in their apartment in Bilekahalli, a suburban area in Bengaluru South.

Speaking about the incident, Bengaluru’s South East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police, CK Baba, stated, “The lady is from Assam. She has studied physiotherapy. She was working at a hospital. For the last few years, she was not working.”

He further added that Sonali Sen resided with her mother, mother-in-law, son, and her husband, who is employed in a private company. The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained.

Investigations have revealed that the murder took place following a heated argument between the mother and daughter on June 12. The police have registered a suo moto case of murder against Sonali Sen and have sent Bibha Pal’s body for postmortem examination.

The shocking nature of this crime has sent shockwaves through the local community. The police continue their investigation to gather more evidence and ascertain the underlying reasons behind this tragic incident.