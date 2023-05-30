Guwahati JCI Angels hosts programme on World Menstrual Hygiene Day



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 29: JCI Angels Guwahati hosted a five day programme – ‘Wo Paanch Din’, under the chairmanship of JC Manita Chaudhary (project convenor), JC Mamta Agarwal (president), JC Poonam Murarka (ZC Rise & Prayas) which started from May 24 on World Menstrual Hygiene Day under Project Prayaas. The main objective of the event was to create awareness about facts and myths of menstruation in girls and use of sanitary pads during menstruation.

The first day of the programme was held at Shishu Niketan Higher Secondary School, Kumarpara, Guwahati. Renowned gynecologist Dr Shweta Bhansali attended the programme as chief guest and guided the students about menstruation and its myths & facts.

The second day programme was held in collaboration with Navya Ladies Club in which a large number of members were present from both clubs. Zone Trainer JC Puja Jain discussed and addressed various issues of menstruation.

For day 3, the topic was – ‘Talk with boys’, to make the boys aware and to make them understand about menstrual cycle and hygiene and how they can provide support to their mother, sister and friends.

JCI Angels Guwahati distributed 125 packets of sanitary pads to young girls and taught them how to use sanitary pads during their periods on the fourth day. They were also encouraged to talk loud about the use of sanitary pads without any fear or shame.

On the fifth day, a ‘Multi Lo Prayaas Walkathon’ was organised here at Dighalipukhuri in a grand manner. The walkathon was organised to create awareness about menstrual hygiene on World Menstrual Hygiene Day. Many dignitaries from the zone were present at the walkathon. Chief guest JCI SEN CA Bijay Agarwal, guest of honour JCI SEN Shweta Somani, JFP Subham Agarwal (ZD Program), and JC Poonam Murarka were present and attended with great enthusiasm. Members of JCI ANGELS participated in huge numbers and made the event a grand success.

Project convenor JC Manita Chaudhary said, “Menstruation is a natural phenomenon and we should feel free to talk loudly about it.”

She thanked everyone for participating in huge numbers and making the programme a grand success.

