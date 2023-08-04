Guwahati Police Capture Seven Cell Phone Stealer in Drug-Inspired Crime Spree in Assam

August 4, 2023: Seven people who were involved in a wave of cell phone robberies in the city of Guwahati have been caught by Assam police, marking a significant development in the continuing fight against crime. Two distinct cases resulted in the arrests, and two of the suspects were hurt while attempting to flee from authorities. According to Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, all of the accused people are local youngsters who have admitted to taking part in numerous cell phone robberies throughout the city. These thefts were committed with the intent of selling stolen cell phones to pay for their drug addiction.

Two distinct cases, each involving many offenders, led to the arrests. As a result of the first case, Dhanjit Boro, also known as Naga (25), Sanjeev Baishya (31), Biswajit Rabha (25), Abhijit Rabha (20), and Ujjal Rabha, also known as Ajay Rabha (26), were all apprehended. Numerous cell phone thefts in the Guwahati neighborhood of Geetanagar were discovered to be the work of these criminals. In the second case, Mahibul Hoque (26), Jitu Boro (25), and Lobo Boro (all 25), who were responsible for similar crimes in the Panbazar region, were all apprehended.

- Advertisement -

A large number of cell phones and a scooter that had been used in the thefts were found by the police during the inquiry. A sizeable sum of money from the sale of the stolen cell phones was also recovered. It was discovered that the accused had been giving several groups minimal payments ranging from Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 in exchange for the stolen cell phones, which were worth between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. Additionally, they preferred to use scooters to steal cell phones, which they would subsequently discard after the thefts.