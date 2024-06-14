Guwahati Police Displays 650 Stolen Mobiles and 16 Laptops in Effort to Reunite with Rightful Owners

30 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 14, 2024
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 14: Guwahati Police on Friday showcased a significant collection of recovered electronic devices, comprising 650 mobile phones and 16 laptops.

These stolen items have been recovered from thieves over the past months, yet their original owners remain untraceable.

The exhibition is currently taking place at the office of the Commissioner of Police in Panbazar.

These devices had been held in various police stations across the city for an extended period.

Due to the challenge of identifying the legitimate owners, these items have accumulated in police custody.

In an effort to facilitate the return of these belongings to their rightful owners, the police decided to publicly display them, hoping that honest individuals would come forward to claim their possessions.

Guwahati Police also shared this information on X to raise awareness, stating, “Lost & Found! Guwahati Police is displaying 650 mobile phones & 16 laptops tomorrow. These were recovered from thieves and were lying in different Police Stations of the city due to non-traceability of genuine owners.”

