Prohibitory orders imposed ahead of Silchar Lok Sabha elections to curtail potential violence

SILCHAR, March 28: In anticipation of potential election-related violence and disturbances of peace, the Cachar district administration in Assam’s Barak Valley has taken preemptive measures by imposing prohibitory orders ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections for the Silchar constituency.

According to an official release, the Cachar district administration has enforced prohibitory orders, particularly during the nomination filing of candidates, citing concerns over potential malpractices by miscreants and disturbances to the election process.

- Advertisement -

Scheduled for the second phase on April 26, the Silchar Lok Sabha seat has prompted the district administration to implement Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code.

“In view of the parliamentary election to Silchar (SC) constituency of Cachar district, the district magistrate has issued a number of prohibitions under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code,” an official release said.

District Magistrate Rohan Kumar Jha emphasized the necessity of these measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process and maintain public order.

The prohibitory orders entail several restrictions, including the prohibition of assemblies comprising more than five people within a 100-meter radius from the office of the returning officer or the assistant returning officer. Additionally, the entry of more than two vehicles within the same periphery is barred.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, the order explicitly prohibits the assembly of more than five individuals accompanying candidates in processions during the nomination filing process within the designated perimeter.

These measures underscore the administration’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and safeguarding public safety amidst the heightened political activity preceding the elections.

With the nomination filing window set to open soon, the implementation of prohibitory orders signals a proactive approach by the authorities to mitigate potential risks and uphold the democratic principles of fair and peaceful elections in the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency.