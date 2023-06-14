27 C
Guwahati Railway Station achieves ‘Eat Right Station’ certification

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 13: The Guwahati Railway Station, under NF Railway, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Eat Right Station’ certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This recognition highlights the station’s commitment to providing passengers with high-quality, nutritious food. Guwahati Railway Station becomes the first railway station in NF Railway to receive this esteemed certification, valid from June 2, 2023, to June 2, 2025.

In its ongoing efforts to ensure the provision of safe and hygienic food to passengers, NF Railway plans to extend the ‘Eat Right Station’ status to more stations in the future. Stations such as Rangiya, Lumding, Tinsukia, Alipurduar Jn, and Katihar are among those being targeted for this certification, with necessary efforts underway.

The ‘Eat Right Station’ certification, granted by FSSAI, is awarded to railway stations that adhere to stringent food storage and hygiene practices. This recognition is given to stations that establish benchmarks in delivering safe and wholesome food to passengers. The certification is bestowed upon completion of an audit conducted by an FSSAI-empanelled third-party agency.

This certification aligns with the overarching ‘Eat Right India’ movement, initiated by FSSAI, which aims to revolutionise the country’s food system by ensuring safe, healthy, and sustainable food for all Indians.

