Guwahati Railway Station Receives Eat Right Station Certification by FSSAI

Guwahati, June 14: The Ministry of Railways recently announced that Guwahati Railway Station has been awarded the prestigious Eat Right Station certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

This certification ensures that the station will provide delightful, nutritious, and hygienic food options for passengers during the period from 02 June, 2023, to 02 June, 2025.

The Eat Right Station certification is a commendable recognition bestowed upon railway stations that adhere to strict food safety and hygiene standards. By receiving this certification, Guwahati Railway Station has showcased its commitment to providing high-quality food options that meet the nutritional requirements of travelers.

The station management has implemented various measures to ensure that the food served at the station premises meets the highest standards of hygiene, cleanliness, and taste.

Passengers can now expect a wide array of healthy and delicious food choices while traveling through Guwahati Railway Station. From freshly prepared meals to snacks and beverages, the station aims to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. The availability of nutritious options will not only contribute to the well-being of travelers but also enhance their overall journey experience.

The Ministry of Railways, in collaboration with FSSAI, has been actively working to promote food safety and hygiene across railway stations in the country. The Eat Right Station certification program is an integral part of these efforts, aiming to ensure that passengers have access to safe and wholesome food during their travels.

With Guwahati Railway Station achieving the Eat Right Station certification, it sets an excellent example for other railway stations to follow. This achievement underscores the commitment of the station authorities to prioritize the health and satisfaction of passengers.

Passengers are encouraged to provide feedback on the quality of food and services at Guwahati Railway Station, as their input will play a crucial role in maintaining and improving the standards of food hygiene and nutrition.

As the certification period extends from 02 June, 2023, to 02 June, 2025, travelers can look forward to enjoying delightful, nutritious, and hygienic meals during their journeys through Guwahati Railway Station.