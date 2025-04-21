26.4 C
Guwahati Tea auction centre records higher sale of tea in 2024-25 compared to previous fiscal

GUWAHATI, April 20: The Gauhati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) recorded higher sale of tea with an increase in average price in the financial year 2024-25 compared to the previous fiscal, officials said.

Tea produced by Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) also enjoyed good remunerative price in the past fiscal, authorities associated with the auction house said on Sunday.

“The GTAC recorded the sale of 169.13 million kilogramme of tea in financial year 2024-25 at an average price of Rs 227.70 per kilogramme,” Dinesh Bihani, secretary, Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, said.

“This marks an increase from 166.34 million kilogramme sold in the previous financial year at an average price of Rs 183.20 per kilogramme — a rise of Rs 44.50 per kilogramme,” he added.

Bihani said the total sales turnover for the fiscal year is estimated to be around Rs 3,851 crore.

He said BLFs also enjoyed “strong and remunerative pricing” throughout the year, with a line of Bejopathar teas being sold at Rs 471 per kilogramme.

Dhemaji district BLFs teas fetched the highest price among all the districts in Assam in the last fiscal, Bihani added.

Binhai, who is also the chairman of the GTAC Tea Lounge, said the auction centre has been actively promoting single-origin Assam teas through this in-house tea lounge.

It has become a popular stop for tourists looking to purchase authentic, high-quality Assam teas, with the lounge recording a turnover of over Rs one crore from its tea promotion and retail activities in 2024-25, he said. (PTI)

