Assam Tea worth over Rs 3,300 crore sold in financial year 2022-23

Guwahati 16 May: In the fiscal year 2022-2023, the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) achieved impressive sales figures, with approximately 165 million kg of tea being sold for a total value of around Rs 3300 crore. This marked a significant increase compared to the previous year. According to Dinesh Bihani, the secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyer’s Association (GTABA), the average price at this year’s auction saw a notable rise of up to Rs 8.10 per kg.

According to official records from GTAC, the tea auction centre managed to sell nearly 165 million kg of tea during the 2022-2023 period, achieving an average price of Rs 191.26 per kg. These figures highlight the strong performance of the tea industry in the region.

Bihani also mentioned the auction of a rare tea called Manohari Golden Tea, which fetched an exceptional price of Rs 99,999 per kg during the previous year’s auctions. Additionally, an orthodox tea was auctioned at GTAC for approximately Rs 5100, showcasing the diverse range of teas and their varying market values.

Furthermore, Bihani acknowledged the growing global demand for Assam tea, stating that exporters have witnessed an increase in requests for the auction over the past few years. With this positive trend in mind, Bihani expressed optimism that the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre would witness even higher tea sales in the upcoming fiscal year.

According to data, the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre had sold 204.94 million kg of tea in the 2019-20 fiscal year, achieving an average price of Rs 139.65 per kg. This demonstrates the consistent growth and improved performance of the tea auction centre in recent years.