Guwahati witnesses spectacular air display on the occasion of 91st anniversary of Indian Air Force

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 15: The Indian Air Force (IAF) marked its 91st anniversary with a grand air display at the Air Force Station in Guwahati’s Borjhar on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The event, part of HQ Eastern Air Command’s outreach initiative, was attended by Air Marshal SP Dharkar PVSM AVSM Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief. The air show featured a Flypast by ALH, Dornier, Rafale and SU 30 aircraft in formation flying, with the SARANG display team concluding the show.

The event, witnessed by hundreds of spectators including Civil/State/Defence dignitaries, children and general public, showcased flying skill, precision and professionalism.

Post event, Air Marshal SP Dharkar stated that the IAF was proud of the display, which included the Sarang Helicopter Display Team and the Rafale, and pledged to continue meeting the nation’s expectations.