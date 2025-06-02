Body Found in Bharalu River May Be Missing Guwahati Youth, Family Alleges Foul Play

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 2: A dead body of a man was recovered floating in the Bharalu River off Manpara in Guwahati on Monday morning, leading the Fatasil Ambari police to start an inquiry. The incident has serious implications as locals and the family of the deceased suspect the victim could be Subhrajit Pal, a youth missing since last Friday.

Subhrajit’s family had registered a missing person’s report at the Fatasil Police Station within a few hours of his disappearance. They, however, claim that in place of receiving due assistance, they were sent to the Udalbakra Police Station without any substantial help or advice.

Tensions ran high when the family leveled accusations against two juveniles—named Rajib and Sonai—for being the culprits behind Subhrajit’s suspected killing. The police have taken cognizance of the claims and are presently trying to verify the identity of the corpse that was recovered.

The authorities have confirmed that more investigation is being conducted while they wait for postmortem reports and continue interrogating people associated with the case.

