Guwahati
Thursday, August 14, 2025
Cabinet Approves IIM Guwahati, Second in Northeast

Guwahati
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 14: Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal for setting up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati, the second IIM in the Northeast after Shillong, established in 2007, and the 22nd in India as a whole. The Centre has sanctioned over ₹500 crore for the scheme, as per senior government officials.

The new institution is expected to push forward the claim of Guwahati as an education hub in the region. The city already hosts premier institutions such as IIT Guwahati, the National Law University and Judicial Academy, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari.

Government officials told that IIM Guwahati will fill a major gap in the region’s management education by providing high-quality educational programmes and research facilities to students from all over the nation. They said its establishment is likely to induce top talent, promote entrepreneurship, and create capacity in industries important to both regional and national economic development.

The project is part of the Centre’s larger strategy to increase higher education facilities in the Northeast. In recent years, central universities, AIIMS campuses, and special research institutions have been set up in the region. The project will help decrease regional disparities in access to top-class institutions, improve employability, and connect the Northeast more tightly with national and international economic networks. The legislation to establish IIM Guwahati is likely to be introduced in Parliament in the present session.

