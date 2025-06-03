33.9 C
Late-Night Tree Felling in Guwahati Sparks Outrage and Environmental Concerns

Representational image
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 3: During a divisive late-night action on Monday night, some big trees were cut down from the section between Rabindra Bhawan at Ambari to the banks of Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati. The incident has fueled widespread outrage from local people and student groups.

The sources claim that the tree felling was undertaken by administrative and government officials by night. For the ease of action, the road was shut down temporarily, which also added to the doubts regarding the motive and honesty of the process.

The fact that the operation is covert has raised public outcry, with environmentalists and residents crying foul over the felling of decades-old trees in a city already struggling with pollution and loss of green cover. Students’ Federation of India (SFI) members were among those who strongly condemned the act and asked why such an action was necessary without public approval or environmental clearance. Tensions mounted when reporters arrived on the scene. The felling workers allegedly ran away from the site, leaving their gear behind and the work incomplete. The occurrence has fueled demands for more environmental responsibility and openness in urban planning decisions.

