Three Arambai Tenggol Members Arrested in Manipur for Abduction of Differently-Abled Man

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, JUNE 16: Manipur Police arrested three people connected with Arambai Tenggol (AT), a Meitei socio-cultural body, on Sunday on charges of kidnapping a differently-abled man. The victim Chesam Abdul Kadir, alias Achouba (29), was recovered in the operation. He had disappeared from Paobitek Mayai Leikai under Wangoi police station in Imphal West district on June 10 night.

The arrests were made on the basis of a case registered regarding Kadir’s disappearance, as per Manipur Police morning bulletin. The arrested persons—Huidrom Somokanta Singh of Yumnam Huidrom Khunyai, Huidrom Dipak Singh of Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai, and Thingujam Ranjit Singh of Yumnam Huidrom Khunyai Leikai, all from Imphal West—are said to be members of Arambai Tenggol belonging to Thiyam Leisangkhong.

All the three suspects were produced in front of a Magistrate and have been remanded into seven days of police custody. Official confirmation has been provided that further investigations and search operations are also underway to identify and arrest other suspects involved in the case.

In retaliation for Kadir’s kidnapping, the community set up a Joint Action Committee (JAC). The JAC lodged a formal complaint at Wangoi police station and organized public support. On Friday, a delegation of residents, led by members of JAC, descended upon the police station demanding action to find Kadir immediately. They threatened that inaction would lead to further protests.

The safe rescue of the victim is a crucial turn of events in the case, although the inquiry still moves towards uncovering the entire scope of the incident and the participation of others involved.

