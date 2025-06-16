29.4 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 16, 2025
type here...

Meghalaya Transport Department Cracks Down on Illegal Vehicle Rentals

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

SHILLONG, JUNE 16: The Meghalaya Transport Department has issued a strict warning against the employment of private two-wheelers and four-wheelers for commercial rental use. The move follows a criminal inquiry which revealed misuse of such vehicles in a recent murder case.

- Advertisement -

The officials were compelled to act after a police investigation into the killing of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi found that he, his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, and three accused persons had hired private two-wheelers in Shillong to go to Sohra to carry out the crime. The case brought to focus the increasing concern regarding indiscriminate vehicle rental practices in the state.

Related Posts:

In a June 13 public notice, Transport Commissioner David D. Sangma made it clear that Meghalaya has not implemented any government-approved rent-a-bike or rent-a-cab schemes. Nobody or no organization is legally qualified to provide rental services for private vehicles, therefore. He clarified that providing such services is a breach of state and national transport laws.

Referring to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Sangma clarified that Section 66 prohibits commercial use of private cars without a proper permit. Further, he noted that for the contraveners, it states penalties or imprisonment in Section 192A and that Section 207 gives powers to authorities to impound vehicles used in contravention of permit rules.

The notice explicitly threatened that anyone who participated in running or advertising illegal rental businesses would endure severe legal penalties, such as fines, imprisonment, and confiscation of vehicles. Authorities emphasized that the crackdown aims to protect public safety and maintain adherence to the law. The action has elicited increased fear in locations such as Keating Road, where anecdotal evidence indicates that illegal two-wheeler rental activities are ongoing. The authorities are likely to intensify crackdowns in such locations over the next few days.

View all stories
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Guwahati; Authorities Urge Caution

The Hills Times -
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots 8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape