Massive Eviction Drive Begins in Goalpara to Reclaim Encroached Government Land

GUWAHATI, JUNE 16: In a significant administrative move, the Goalpara district administration conducted a big eviction drive on Monday morning to recover almost 1,500 bighas of government land in the Hasila Beel area. The drive is one of a series of efforts to restore occupied land to the public and facilitate sustainable development.

The eviction campaign, spearheaded by the civil administration with the police support, aims at 667 households and many unauthorised buildings that have illegally occupied government land. Among the encroachments are five schools and a Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project, all reportedly operating without official sanction on public land.

In the run-up to the operation, the administration conducted a systematic campaign of notification. Illegal residents were formally served with eviction notices, and banners and loudspeakers were used to heighten public awareness. The residents were signaled out in plain language to vacate the area by June 15, 2025.

In spite of all these warnings, an equally large number of illegal structures still exist, ranging from houses to shops, buildings, boundary walls, and even private water pipes and bore wells. These are now to be razed as the eviction drive intensifies.

To facilitate the smooth conduct of the operation and preserve public order, Goalpara Police have put in place extensive security arrangements. Officials clarified that the operation is not solely aimed at retaking land but also at facilitating the development of infrastructure and services beneficial to the community at large.