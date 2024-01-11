Happy Child High School Hosts Annual Outdoor Sports

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: Happy Child High School, a renowned educational institution in Guwahati, conducted its annual outdoor sports event recently at ITI Field Aryanagar.

The vibrant school program commenced with a captivating parade featuring the school’s Scouts and Guides team. School secretary CA Saloni Binnani officially inaugurated the event by unfurling the school flag, joined by principal Neelanjana Chakraborty and the entire teaching staff. Binnani underscored the significance of sports, encouraging students to embrace discipline and regularity in their lives. The school atmosphere buzzed with excitement as various sports competitions, including flat races, kho-kho, kabaddi, 100m, 200m, and 400m races, as well as an inter-house cricket tournament, unfolded.

The students enthusiastically participated in the diverse sports activities, fostering a sense of camaraderie and healthy competition within the school community. The annual outdoor sports event not only showcased the athletic prowess of the students but also highlighted the school’s commitment to promoting physical well-being and sportsmanship among its students.