Hatisal Eco Park to open on Dec 10

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: The agro-tourism spot built in Meleng Amlakhi Csiga Hatisal by a few local youths, about 10 km from NH 37 in Lahdoigarh, east Jorhat, has been able to receive tourists from within and outside the state since many years. This historical place is the confluence of three rivers, namely, the Jhanji, Brahmaputra, and Kokila. It is said that during the reign of Ahom emperor Pratap Singha, he mounted wild elephants from the Naga Hills through Hatigarh and domesticated them here and as a result, the location was named Hatishal.

It is pertinent to mention here that an agricultural tourist spot – Hatisal Eco Park will also be inaugurated on December 10 due to the rush of picnic lovers. The eco-tourism sector has been developed through the hard work and efforts of a few youths, which has also created livelihood opportunities for many locals.

Notably, Hatisal Eco Park is a beautifully decorated restaurant serving local food, which also has a children’s park, a flower garden, an agricultural farm, horse riding facilities, boating facilities, children’s entertainment facilities, and a museum of bamboo tools to introduce the bamboo craft to the younger generation.

The team members are Horen, Dipankar, Sankalpa, Bimal, Ramprasad, Bidyut, Dhiren, Mriganka, and others. The youths are confident that the Hatisal Eco Park will be a positive message for the tourism sector in Assam and the north-east, in the coming days.