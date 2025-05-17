HCLTech partners with IIT Guwahati to upskill employees in AI

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to offer employees with upskilling in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technologies, said an official statement on Friday.

The HCLTech employees, enrolled in the company’s early-career development program–TechBee – will get opportunity to pursue four-year online Bachelor of Science (Honors) degree in Data Science and AI.

It further said that this initiative is designed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the rapidly evolving tech landscape, preparing them for future leadership roles within the company.

Commenting on the same, Subbaraman B, senior vice president, HCLTech said that the company has long been at the forefront of creating alternative talent pipelines, empowering individuals to build successful careers in technology from diverse backgrounds.

“Our TechBee program provides high school graduates with a unique opportunity to kick-start their careers, and this collaboration with IIT Guwahati adds another valuable pathway for them to pursue their academic ambitions while gaining real-world industry experience,” he asserted.

On the other hand, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, director, IIT Guwahati stated that they are excited to collaborate with HCLTech, a global leader in technology and innovation, to advance early-career education in critical fields like Data Science and AI.

“HCLTech’s proven expertise in driving digital transformation, combined with IIT Guwahati’s academic excellence, makes this online degree program a powerful platform. It has been designed to offer accessible, high-quality education that empowers students to thrive in the ever-evolving technology landscape,” Jalihal added.

Established in 1994, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has swiftly built world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities for advanced research. The institute offers a wide range of programs across various disciplines, fulfilling the aspirations of the Northeast region.

This partnership with IIT Guwahati reinforces HCLTech’s commitment to nurturing young talent and shaping the next generation of tech leaders. The HCLTechTechBee program offers students the flexibility to pursue higher education while gaining hands-on industry experience, creating a well-rounded, future-ready workforce.