Head Teacher Special Scholarship scheme in Morigaon 

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 21: With an aim to enhance the spirit of ambitious mind among the admitted students of Sukdal Sarubori ME school under Bhurbandha education block , a scholarship in the name of ‘Head Teacher Special Scholarship scheme’ was put into action by the head teacher of Sukdal Sarubari ME school Papul Das.

He announced an annual scholarship for the students’ who would secure top ranks in the annual examination for the class Six and the class Seven.

For the year 2025-26, the two students Chitralekha Das and Nikhil Mithi of school availed the head teacher’s special scholarship on their top positions . Earlier the scholarship was formally launched in a well attended function held in the school in presence of Inspector of school, Morigaon, teacher,gurdiants and students.

Besides in order to enlighten the young minds, exposure to children literature like fairy tales, poems, fables, stories beyond their school education has been adopted by the head teacher of Sukdal Sarubori ME school Papul Das in the school campus.

The head teacher Papul Das developed a few bookshelves around a tree located inside the school campus in which the books like fairy tale ,fable, poem and story have kept for creating reading habits among 92 students (I to Viii) and 4 teachers which really inspire the students and the teachers’ .The tree library has regularly witnessed a reading atmosphere during leisure in the school.