Highly-trained ‘clearance divers’ skilled in deep diving on site: Navy

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: The rescue team deployed in the coal mine in Dima Hasao’s Umrangso recovered the body of one of the nine trapped workers on Wednesday.

“The recovered body of the labourer was sent to Haflong for the post-mortem and after due procedure it will be handed over to the family,” Harmeet Singh, Special DGP of Assam Police who has been looking after the rescue operation said.

Singh said that the de-watering of the tunnel has been done and the rescue team is exploring every option to extract water which are pouring from other channels.

“The de-watering of the tunnel was done; however, there are channels which are pouring water back to the tunnel. We have been bringing small pumps to extract water from the tunnel and meanwhile the navy divers are looking into the tunnels for the rescue effort. However, as of now they could not spot anything,” Singh added.

A navy team that includes highly-trained “clearance divers” skilled in deep diving and recovery operations is on-site in Assam to assist in the rescue of miners trapped.

“In response to an urgent request for assistance, the Indian Navy has mobilised a specialised team to assist in the rescue of miners trapped in Umrangso, a remote industrial town in the Dima Hasao district of Assam,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The team, comprising one officer and 11 sailors is, on site. The team has highly trained “clearance divers”, skilled in deep diving and recovery operations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his condolences to the family members of the deceased worker.

“Para divers have just recovered a lifeless body from the bottom of the well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family,” Sarma said.

Sarma said that the rescue operation is in full swing with Army and NDRF personnel entering the well.

“The rescue operation is in full swing with Army and NDRF divers having already entered the well. Navy personnel are on-site, making final preparations to dive in after them. Meanwhile, SDRF de-watering pumps have departed from Umrangshu for the location. Additionally, the ONGC de-watering pump has been loaded onto an MI-17 helicopter at Kumbhigram, awaiting weather clearance for deployment,” Sarma mentioned.

A senior Army official informed that a specialised Navy team, including Clearance Divers, is on-site to rescue trapped miners.

“Equipped with advanced gear & Remote Operating Vehicles (ROVs), the team is coordinating with the Indian Army, NDRF & civil administration for a swift response,” the Army official added.

The chief minister has already blamed illegal coal mining for the incident and one person was already arrested in connection with illegal mining.

At least nine labourers got trapped in a coal mine a couple of days ago and the state government launched an all out rescue effort coordinating with the Army and Navy special task forces.