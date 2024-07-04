Himanta Biswa Sarma Chairs Virtual Meeting on Flood Relief, Issues Key Directives

HT Digital

July 4, Thursday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a crucial virtual meeting today with all District Commissioners (DCs) to address the ongoing flood situation across the state. The meeting focused on implementing immediate relief measures and ensuring effective rehabilitation for the affected populace.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, HCM Sarma issued several key directives aimed at mitigating the impact of the floods:

Immediate Relief Measures: Directives were given for the immediate implementation of rescue operations and relief measures. Establishment of Shelter Camps: Temporary shelter camps are to be set up to accommodate those displaced by the floods until full rehabilitation can be achieved. Infrastructure Repair: Priority was placed on repairing broken bridges, ensuring functioning sluice gates, and deploying geo bags to prevent water re-entry into rural areas. Essential Supplies: Provisioning of essential supplies such as clean drinking water, sanitary napkins, and child food in relief camps was emphasized. Survey and Reports: A comprehensive survey of flood damage is underway, with DCs instructed to prepare detailed reports promptly. Rehabilitation Grants: Efforts are being made to secure rehabilitation grants for affected individuals by August 15.

Chief Minister Sarma stressed the need for uninterrupted flood relief supplies, with direct coordination between local authorities and state officials including the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department. The meeting concluded with a call for continued vigilance and proactive measures to address the challenges posed by the floods.

The state government remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all flood-affected citizens, with ongoing efforts focused on swift and effective relief operations.