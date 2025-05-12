Himanta Biswa Sarma Hails ‘Operation Sindoor’, Praises Modi’s Leadership

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma once again praised ‘Operation Sindoor’, calling it a testament to the resolve of ‘New India’ in tracking down and eliminating terrorists wherever they may hide.

- Advertisement -

He lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their successful strikes against terror camps and critical military infrastructure inside Pakistan, stating that the operation has sent a clear message to India’s adversaries.

Taking to social media platform X, Sarma expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the successful execution of the operation. “As I watched the excellent briefing by our DGMOs a short while ago, we remain profoundly grateful to the exemplary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and our valiant Armed Forces,” he posted.

Sarma claimed that ‘Operation Sindoor’ has conclusively demonstrated the elimination of over 100 Pakistani terrorists and the destruction of vital military and terror-related infrastructure. He highlighted that the operation serves as a strong deterrent against future threats, adding, “New India will track terrorists to the ends of the earth and eliminate them, no matter where they hide—on land, air, or sea.”

Later, addressing BJP party workers at the state headquarters in Guwahati, Sarma lauded Prime Minister Modi’s calm and mature handling of the escalating situation with Pakistan. “Modi is not coming on TV. But he is holding a series of meetings. There is no immaturity displayed. He has shown how to lead a matured nation,” he remarked, contrasting India’s approach with Pakistan’s response.

- Advertisement -

Taking a sharp dig at Pakistan, Sarma described it as a “fragile” and “failed” state. He stated, “Pakistan is a fragile state, a failed state. And India is the oldest civilisation, and Modi is leading it.” Dismissing Pakistan’s claims of striking Indian targets, the Chief Minister asserted that no such incidents have occurred in Punjab or Jammu and Kashmir. “We are all here, and if something were to happen as claimed by them, we would have known. The fact is that nothing has happened,” he said.

Sarma also emphasized India’s rising stature on the global stage. He urged BJP members to spread awareness about India’s growing influence and powerful position in the international arena. “The BJP members have to tell the people that we are in a position now which other nations want to emulate,” he stated.

Through his remarks, Himanta Biswa Sarma reinforced the narrative of a strong and assertive India under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, while underlining the success of Operation Sindoor as a milestone in India’s fight against terrorism.