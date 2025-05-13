‘Operation Sindoor Only Paused’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns India’s Enemies

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a pointed statement on Monday via social media platform X (formerly Twitter), declaring that “Operation Sindoor has merely been PAUSED.”

His message served as a direct warning to India’s adversaries, signaling that the country’s anti-terror campaign is ongoing and far from over.

Sarma’s remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s powerful national address, in which the PM reaffirmed India’s uncompromising stance against terrorism and directly accused Pakistan of sheltering terror networks. Echoing the Prime Minister’s sentiments, CM Sarma stated, “The message is clear to the enemy!” He went on to say that PM Modi had “laid out the terms of reference for Pakistan’s very EXISTENCE – embrace annihilation OR abandon terrorism.”

Commending the Prime Minister’s leadership, Sarma added, “We appreciate Adarniya Modi Ji for unifying the country by giving an exceptional message, showing decisive leadership and maintaining the sentiments of EVERY Indian.” His endorsement reflects a growing consensus within the BJP that India must dictate the terms when it comes to security and engagement with hostile forces.

The term “Operation Sindoor” is increasingly being seen as more than a military operation. For many political analysts and citizens online, it symbolizes a bold, aggressive shift in India’s counterterrorism strategy, marked by preemptive strikes and clear red lines. The operation appears to represent a broader doctrine rooted in strategic dominance and zero tolerance for cross-border threats.

Sarma’s statements come at a time when national security dominates the public and political discourse. His unwavering support of the government’s strategy highlights the BJP’s rising hardline approach to terrorism, a stance that has gained increasing traction in recent weeks.

Just a day earlier, on May 12, Sarma had praised the Indian Armed Forces for their professionalism during military briefings on Operation Sindoor. He applauded the Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMO) for their transparency and precision, noting that the briefings were “intense, unapologetically professional, and brutally honest.”

The Chief Minister further emphasized the military’s effectiveness, stating that India’s forces had carried out precise and deep strikes inside Pakistani territory with “resolution and precision.” According to Sarma, these operations showcase the growing capabilities and unshakeable resolve of India’s defense forces in protecting national interests.

With leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma doubling down on strong rhetoric and support for Operation Sindoor, it is becoming evident that the campaign is not just a military action—it is rapidly emerging as a central pillar in India’s evolving security doctrine.