Guwahati
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Himanta Biswa Sarma invites Japan’s leading universities for joint academic programs in Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday invited the Japanese educational fraternity to partner with institutions in Assam by offering joint degree courses, student exchange programs etc.

The development came after Sarma met educators from Japan’s top universities in Tokyo and held a discussion regarding the state government’s approach to bring a meaningful upgrade to education in the state.

The chief minister also apprised them of the Assam government’s series of initiatives regarding upliftment of education here.

 “In my meeting with representatives from Japan’s leading universities, I have asked them to explore linkages with Assam based universities; particularly through joint degree courses, student exchange programs and collaboration in research and skilling. We also spoke about providing more educational opportunities to the vast community of students from Assam and the rest of the country, as well as creating more pathways for students in Assam to access Japan’s university network,” the CM wrote on his X handle.

Besides this, Sarma also met with top officials of a leading Japanese semiconductor supplier in Tokyo and invited him to partner with Assam for the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing plant in the state.

 “Mr. Takeshi Okubo, Executive Vice President of @TokyoElectron_J (TEL) met me today. TEL is a vital player in the semiconductor supply chain and specialises in designing equipments that create chips. I have invited them to partner with Assam. Our upcoming Electronic City at Jagiroad is envisioned to be an epicentre of end-to-end #semiconductor ecosystem,” he added.

The Assam CM also had a meeting with the Parliamentary vice minister of Japan and underscored PM Modi’s effort in having a robust friendship with the foreign country.

“It was a privilege to meet H.E. Ms. Akiko Ikuina, Parliamentary Vice Minister, @MofaJapan_en I was deeply touched when Her Excellency greeted me in Assamese “আপোনাক আদৰণি জনাইছোঁ”. She conveyed to me Government of Japan’s intention to offer India and particularly Assam’s young and skilled work force, opportunities in Japan,” he said.

“During the meeting I underlined Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi

Ji’s vision of a robust friendship between India and Japan that can better the lives of our people,” he added.

The chief minister also held discussion with the CEO of Mizuho Securities India.

“Had a productive meeting with Mr. Takao Hosoya, CEO of Mizuho Securities India. We discussed extending credit linkages to Assam-based companies and facilitating investments from Japanese firms. Mizuho Securities, a leading financial institution, is known for its expertise in providing innovative financial solutions and credit facilities. I invited them to join us at #AdvantageAssam2.0 to finalize their plans for the state and explore opportunities for collaboration,” Sarma informed.

Later, Sarma also met with top officials of a Japanese electrical engineering establishment.

 “Met with Mr. Yoshiaki Asakura, Vice President of @Yokogawa. They are a leading Japanese electrical engineering firm, working in Assam through their collaboration with @NRL_MoPNG and @IndianOilcl. We have asked them to consider scaling their presence in Assam and support the growing electronic and energy sectors in the state,” the chief minister stated.

