Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Himanta praises Tharoor, Owaisi, Sule for defending India; slams Rahul Gandhi

GUWAHATI, June 9: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday praised opposition leaders such as Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi and Supriya Sule for defending India on foreign soil in the wake of the country’s retaliation to Pahalgam terror attack but lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for “betraying” the nation and the armed forces.

During a discussion on a resolution in the state assembly over the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, Sarma said Gandhi has been constantly asking about India’s losses, but never wanted to know the damage incurred by Pakistan in the military conflict.

“I am thankful to Congress and other opposition leaders, especially Shashi Tharoor, who have strongly defended India’s position on foreign soil. Not only him, but leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and Supriya Sule also represented India on foreign soil and defended the nation.

“They all stood for India. But Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi did not. He has betrayed the nation. He has betrayed the armed forces,” Sarma alleged.

He criticised Gandhi for allegedly questioning India’s losses in the armed conflict with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

“Asking about the losses after the military conflict is a different thing, but he asked about India’s losses when it was ongoing. However, he never asked about Pakistan’s losses,” Sarma claimed. (PTI)

