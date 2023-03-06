Holi 2023: Kamrup DC Announces March 8 As Local Holiday

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 6: The District Administration of Kamrup today announced that 8th March 2023 has been declared as a holiday in every corner of Kamrup district on account of the festival of Holi as well as the celebration of Dol Jatra. The order has been issued under N. I. Act, 1881.

The official Twitter handle of Kamrup District Administration shared an attachment of the order which mentioned that all the government offices, financial institutions or banks, etc falling under the jurisdiction of Assam’s Kamrup district will be shut on the said day.

It is also to be noted that according to the order, all officers, staff, and teachers who have been assigned duties in connection to the ongoing examinations and other emergency services have been exempted from the domain of the order issued regarding the local holiday.