33 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 6, 2023
type here...

Holi 2023: Kamrup DC Announces March 8 As Local Holiday

Kamrup DC announced that 8th March 2023 has been declared as a holiday in every corner of Kamrup district.

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 6: The District Administration of Kamrup today announced that 8th March 2023 has been declared as a holiday in every corner of Kamrup district on account of the festival of Holi as well as the celebration of Dol Jatra. The order has been issued under N. I. Act, 1881.

- Advertisement -

The official Twitter handle of Kamrup District Administration shared an attachment of the order which mentioned that all the government offices, financial institutions or banks, etc falling under the jurisdiction of Assam’s Kamrup district will be shut on the said day.

Holi 2023: Kamrup DC Announces March 8 As Local Holiday

It is also to be noted that according to the order, all officers, staff, and teachers who have been assigned duties in connection to the ongoing examinations and other emergency services have been exempted from the domain of the order issued regarding the local holiday.

Most Scenic Places In Meghalaya For Tour
Most Scenic Places In Meghalaya For Tour
Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks
Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks
Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India
Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India
8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair
8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair
Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits
Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mirabai Chanu Bags ‘BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year’ For Second...

The Hills Times - 0
Most Scenic Places In Meghalaya For Tour Shraddha Kapoor’s Most Beautiful Looks Top 8 Rhino Reserves in India 8 Benefits Of Henna For Hair Sushmita Sen In Beautiful Ethnic Outfits