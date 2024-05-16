Home Guard Kissing Zubeen Garg Removed

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 15: A female home guard personnel was removed from his post after she publically kissed and hugged Zuben Garg in a Bihu programme in Chabua recently.

Dibrugarh police removed the female home guard personnel after her video gone viral in social media.

The incident has sparked outrage and prompted swift action from authorities, leading to the removal of the guard, who was stationed under Chabua police station.

In the viral video, it was clearly seen that she was engaged in inappropriate conduct, including hugging, kissing, and touching the feet of popular Assamese singer Zuben Garg while he was performing.