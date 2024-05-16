Assam: Woman home guard seeks forgiveness following controversy over kissing Zubeen Garg on stage

HT Digital,

Guwahati, May 16: Mili Prabha Chutia, a female Home Guard stationed at Chabua Police Station, recently found herself at the center of controversy following an incident during a Bihu function.

A video circulating online captured Ms. Chutia engaging in what appeared to be unprofessional conduct on stage with renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. In the footage, she was seen hugging, kissing, and touching Garg’s feet while he performed, raising questions about her behavior while on duty.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Ms. Chutia offered an emotional account of the events leading up to the incident. She explained that during Zubeen Garg’s performance, he called her onto the stage, triggering a surge of emotions that momentarily overwhelmed her sense of duty. Describing Zubeen as an icon deeply cherished by the people of Assam, Ms. Chutia attributed her actions to the overwhelming sentiment he evokes among fans. While acknowledging her lapse in judgment, she expressed regret for her unprofessional behavior and extended a heartfelt apology.

However, amidst her apology, Ms. Chutia appealed for empathy and leniency from the police administration. Citing her role as the sole breadwinner for her family, which includes two children, she implored authorities to reconsider the suspension order issued against her. With one son preparing for his Higher Secondary final exams and the other in primary school, Ms. Chutia emphasized the dire consequences of losing her job on her family’s livelihood and her own sense of self-worth.

Having dedicated 18 years of service as a home guard, Ms. Chutia expressed deep anguish over the potential fallout of her suspension on her family’s future and her standing in the community. She underscored the importance of reinstatement not only for her financial stability but also for preserving her dignity and reputation. Additionally, she called upon Zubeen Garg, whose music had touched her deeply, to lend his support and amplify her plea for justice in this challenging situation.