Home Poll Visit Ensures Voting Accessibility For Senior Citizens And PwDs

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, April 10: Absentee voters falling under the categories of senior citizens aged 85 and above (AVSC) and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) during the upcoming Lok Sabha Parliamentary Election, 2024 will have the option to exercise their franchise through a unique initiative called Home Poll Visit, said an official on Wednesday.

In this regard, Simanta Kumar Das, the district commissioner & district election officer of Dima Hasao, issued a crucial directive.

According to the letter issued, this innovative approach aims to overcome accessibility challenges and ensure the inclusivity of the electoral process.

The Home Poll Visit initiative is scheduled to take place on the 13th and 16th of April, 2024, covering 48 sectors and 117 polling stations across the Dima Hasao district.

A team comprising 48 Polling Officers, along with booth level officers (BLO), police personnel, and videographers, will visit the homes of eligible voters on these designated days.

Biplopjoy Purkayastha, the assistant commissioner in charge of the postal ballot cell, revealed that a total of 289 voters are eligible to cast their votes through the Home Poll Visit in Dima Hasao.

He also emphasised the importance of the initiative in ensuring that every eligible citizen, irrespective of age or physical ability, has the opportunity to participate in the electoral process without any hindrance.

In adherence to the directive, all AVSC and AVPD voters are requested to stay at home on the specified dates, i.e., 13th and 16th April, to avail themselves of the Home Poll Visit facility and exercise their voting rights.

This initiative underscores the commitment of the election authorities in Dima Hasao to uphold the principles of democracy by making the electoral process more accessible and inclusive for all segments of society.