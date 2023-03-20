HSLC Paper Leak Case: CID Questions SEBA Exam Controller, 2 Others

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 20: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) today interrogates the Controller of Examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), Nayan Jyoti Sarma at the CID headquarters in Guwahati.

Sarma was summoned by the CID in view of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) question paper leak case. Two other persons have also been summoned by the CID. They have been identified as Kushal Das who is a clerk and the other is a security guard. The CID officials are presently interrogating the three SEBA employees. Sources revealed that the trio brought important documents along with them.

Earlier, Nayan Jyoti Sarma had assured me that the results for the HSLC examinations will be declared in May itself. Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “The HSLC results will be declared in May itself, however, there might be an inevitable delay of 8-10 days.”

Earlier on Friday, the three teachers of Assam’s Lakhimpur who were arrested for their involvement in the HSLC question paper leak case have been sent to 10-day custody of the CID. The three arrested teachers Kumud Rajkhowa, Pranab Dutta and Prasanna Das were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Saturday.