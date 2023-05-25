Human remains of Faizan Ahmed flown to Kolkata for second post-mortem



HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 24: The human remains of Faizan Ahmed was flown to Kolkata by flight from Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

The family members and West Bengal Police team reached Mohanbari airport with the body at 7 am on Wednesday.

Both the parents of Faizan and one police person of West Bengal Police boarded the flight with the body in Indigo flight no 6E – 6873 at 11 am.

The other three West Bengal Police left for Kolkata by Air India flight no AI 734 at 1:35 pm on Wednesday.

The body was handed over to Kolkata Medical College for the second post mortem as per the direction of Calcutta High Court.

On Tuesday, the body of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed was exhumed at the Amolapatty Kabarsthan (burial ground) in Dibrugarh.

A team of forensics experts from Assam Medical College and Directorate of Forensic Science Guwahati carried out the exhumation process.

A 2-member forensic team from the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh led by Dr Renuka Rongpharpi, head of the department of Forensic Science together with a 4-member team from the Directorate of Forensic Science Guwahati, carried out the exhumation of Faizan Ahmed at the Amolapatty Kabarsthan (burial ground) in Dibrugarh.

A 4-member team of Bengal police from Kharagpur Town Police Station led by inspector Biswaranjan Banerjee (investigating officer) are also at the spot during the exhumation process. The exhumation started at 10 am and continued till 11:30 am.

