IAS Pabitra Khaund Appointed as Principal Secretary-cum-CEO of Bodoland Territorial Region

Guwahati, June 14: IAS officer Pabitra Ram Khaund has been appointed as the Principal Secretary-cum-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam, according to an official notification issued by the Department of Personnel, Government of Assam.

The notification, dated June 13, stated that Pabitra Ram Khaund, an IAS officer of the 2010 batch belonging to the State Civil Services (SCS), has been transferred and posted as the Principal Secretary-cum-CEO of Bodoland Territorial Region in Kokrajhar, Assam.

The official notification mentioned, “In the interest of public service, Shri Pabitra Ram Khaund. IAS (SCS 2010) Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Irrigation Department, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (addl) and State Prabhari Officer (Udalguri) is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Bodoland Territorial Region, Kokrajhar.”

The appointment of Pabitra Khaund to this crucial position reflects the government’s focus on efficient administration and governance in the Bodoland Territorial Region. As the Principal Secretary-cum-CEO, Khaund will play a vital role in managing and overseeing the development and welfare initiatives in the region.

In a separate development, the Government of India promoted 11 state civil servants in Assam to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to fill vacant positions. The promotions were made based on the vacancies determined by the government.

The civil servants promoted to the IAS in Assam include Monita Borgohain, Gitanjali Bhattacharjee, Md Shah Nawaz Choudhury, Fazlul Haque Choudhury, Kavyashree Mahanta, Smitakshi Baruah, Malavika Choudhury, Indreswar Kalita, Kausar Jamil Hilaly, Deba Kumar Kalita, and Arundhati Chakraborty.

The elevation of these officers to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service acknowledges their hard work, dedication, and exemplary service in their respective fields. Their promotion will enhance the administrative capabilities of the state and contribute to its overall progress.

These recent administrative appointments and promotions underscore the government’s commitment to strengthening governance and promoting efficiency in Assam. The individuals chosen for key positions will be instrumental in driving development, implementing policies, and ensuring effective service delivery to the people.

The newly appointed Principal Secretary-cum-CEO of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pabitra Khaund, and the promoted civil servants have been congratulated on their respective appointments. Their collective expertise and commitment are expected to positively impact the administration and contribute to the growth and well-being of the region and the state as a whole.