ICAI president visits Guwahati, interacts with members

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 9: The Guwahati Branch of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has organised a felicitation ceremony of CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, president of ICAI at Hotel Rajmahal in the city.

This was his first interaction with members of Guwahati branch after he assumed the office as the 72 nd president of ICAI on February 12 this year. The programme was initiated by branch secretary CA Anjani Kumar Mundhra. Branch chairman CA. Saurabh Choudhary welcomed all the members and dignitaries in his welcome speech.

The programme was graced by the former president CA Debashis Mitra, EIRC chairman CA Sanjib Sanghi, former EIRC chairman, CA Ravi Kumar Patwa, EIRC vice chairman Vishnu Kumar Tulshyan and EIRC secretary CA Mayur Agarwal.

On this occasion, Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal interacted with the media and shared significant initiatives undertaken by ICAI to foster the advancement of the profession, support students, and contribute to the growth of the Indian Economy.

The ICAI under the leadership of the president has introduced its vision, DRISHTI for the fiscal year 2024-25. This forward-looking initiative aims to propel the Institute into pathbreaking initiatives in the realms of Digitalization (D), Research (R), Integrity (I)Skills (S), Handholding (H), Transparency (T), and Independence (I). The framework will not only guide the Institute, but it will also set the stage for formulating standards and directives concerning green finance and audits, thus bolstering eco-friendly practices and legislative advancements. This strategic approach aligns with the overarching goal ofachieving a developed India by 2047, as envisioned through Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

“As our economy grows, it is important for us to make the most of this opportunity and we hope the period spanning from 2024 to 2047 promises to be a golden era for our profession. We at ICAI are always concerned about the development of the northeastern states in this regard. It has extended fees waiver of 75 per cent in the Northeast for the benefit of students. Also a new career counselling centre was opened in Jorhat Assam in the previous year for the benefit of the students,” said Agarwal.

The state government has already allocated land for the Centre of Excellence in the city. With this new infrastructure in place, members and students of the eastern region will have access to enhanced resources and facilities, further enriching their educational and professional development within the field of accountancy. Such initiatives contribute immensely to the growth and accessibility of professional services, fostering a conductive environment for learning and advancement.