28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 10, 2024
type here...

IIT- Guwahati researchers develop ‘LEAP’ for semiconductor industry

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) have developed an innovative machine learning framework named ‘LEAP’, marking a significant advancement in the field of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) used in the semiconductor industry.

The development of this cutting-edge solution enhances the design process of Integrated Circuits (ICs), a critical component in the USD 600 billion semiconductor industry that powers modern electronic devices, an official release said on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Designing ICs involve navigating complex problems that can be challenging to solve and often yield less-than-ideal results.

A team of researchers, comprising Professor Chandan Karfa and Dr Sukanta Bhattacharjee of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, along with BTech students Chandrabhushan Reddy Chigarapally and Harshwardhan Nitin Bhakkad, have leveraged machine learning to improve efficiency in IC design.

Another collaborator, Dr Animesh Basak Chowdhury of New York University, USA was also involved in the project.

The LEAP framework streamlines the technology mapping process within EDA, Karfa said.

- Advertisement -

‘‘Rather than evaluating thousands of potential configurations, LEAP intelligently identifies and prioritises the most promising options, reducing the number of configurations the mapping tool must consider, by over 50 per cent,’’ he said.

The framework not only speeds up the mapping process but also improves the performance of the circuits, he said.

LEAP estimates the delay for various configurations and selects only the top ten options for each node in the design, as compared to the traditional method, which typically evaluates around 250 configurations, Karfa said.

This targeted approach streamlines the workflow and enhances overall efficiency.

- Advertisement -

This research holds real-world implications for the semiconductor industry, which is essential for the development of electronic devices such as smartphones and computers.

It will lead to faster, more efficient electronic devices with lower energy consumption, ultimately benefiting consumers and driving innovation across various technology sectors.

The results of this work have been published in the ACM/IEEE International Conference on Computer-Aided Design (ICCAD 2024), the release added. (PTI)

10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Flood jihad’: Himanta Biswa Sarma blames Meghalaya varsity

The Hills Times -
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner 10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India