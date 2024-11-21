STF Assam apprehend one in fake currency operation; Rs 5.67 lakh seized

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 21: In a decisive step against counterfeit currency operations, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police apprehended an individual involved in the circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), the police officials informed on Thursday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the STF Assam stated, “Operation Update: Acting on an intel, a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak conducted a targeted operation against FICN (Fake Indian Currency Notes) at Downtown under Dispur PS.”

The operation, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, was conducted at Downtown under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station based on credible intelligence inputs.

During the targeted raid, the STF team seized several items connected to the illegal operation.

The haul included FICN worth Rs 5,67,000, a fake currency printing machine, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler.

