Illegal liquor seized in Srirampur

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Jan 13: Acting on credible information, Simultapu Police, led by Sanjay Kumar Ray, seized a significant quantity of foreign-made liquor at the Assam-Bengal interstate border NH-31 (C) Srirampur on Friday night. The truck, en route from Meghalaya in Assam to Vaishali in Bihar (bearing registration number BR06G 8732), was intercepted by the police during its journey.

The illicit foreign-made liquor, concealed in a hidden compartment of the truck, was discovered during an extensive search by the police. The consignment was destined for delivery in Vaishali, Bihar. The two individuals arrested in connection with the illegal liquor transportation have been identified as Mahesh Ray, the driver, and Naresh Ray, the assistant pilot, both residents of Bihar.