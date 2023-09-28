25.7 C
Illegal liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh seized in inter-state bust

HT Correspondent

 

GOSSAIGAON, Sept 27: In a significant operation, Simultapu police, led by Officer-in-Charge Sanjay Kumar Roy, cracked down on illegal activities at the Assam-Bengal inter-state border in Srirampur. Acting on credible information, the police intercepted a truck with registration number BR-01-7404 during the early morning hours, unearthing a hidden stash of illicit Meghalaya-made liquor.

Addressing the press, Sanjay Kumar Roy stated that the raid was executed swiftly after receiving actionable intelligence. Inside the vehicle, authorities discovered a concealed compartment containing 16 crates of illegal liquor originating from Meghalaya. The illicit cargo was en route from Meghalaya to Bihar.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Bikku Kumar (driver) and Mithilesh Choudhury (assistant), both residents of Sibpur in Bihar’s Baisali district, have been taken into custody by the police.

Police sources estimate the confiscated contraband’s value to be approximately INR 1.5 lakhs. This operation reflects the dedication of law enforcement in combating the illegal liquor trade across state borders.

