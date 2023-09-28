IMFL wine shop’s license temporarily suspended for violating dry day

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 27: In a decisive move, the license of an IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) wine shop, located within the premises of the Jorhat Development Authority office, has been temporarily suspended by the Jorhat district commissioner. This action was taken following allegations that the shop had illegally sold liquor on September 24, a day declared as a dry day by the district administration in honor of Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev’s birth anniversary.

An official from the Excise department revealed that this action followed a report submitted by the department to the district commissioner, which detailed an incident where an Excise team had seized numerous liquor bottles in a room adjacent to the wine shop. These bottles were reportedly taken out from the shop for sale on a Sunday, which had been designated as a dry day.

The sale of liquor on a dry day is a clear violation of the Assam Excise Act 2000, prompting the immediate suspension of the shop’s license. The owner, Rituraj Borah, has been questioned in connection with this violation, and an ongoing investigation is underway to ascertain further details.

This incident serves as a reminder of the strict enforcement of liquor sale regulations, particularly on designated dry days, underscoring the commitment to upholding the law by the local authorities.