Imposition of UCC opposed in twin dists of Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 17: The CPI (ML) Liberation, Hills Party Conference (HPC) has strongly opposed any move by the central government to impose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the tribal-dominated districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. The party believes that the imposition of UCC would lead to the abandonment of customary laws and practices followed by the tribal communities. The introduction of UCC has become a key agenda for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections by the BJP, the left party claims.

During a press conference held at the CPI (ML), HPC office on Monday, Rabi Kumar Phangcho, secretary of CPI (ML), HPC, expressed his opposition to the imposition of UCC.

He stated, “The BJP-led NDA government at the center may be planning to introduce a Uniform Civil Code. UCC aims to establish a single law for all citizens residing in India. Once the UCC is implemented, uniform rules will be applied to all citizens in matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and customary practices.”

Phangcho emphasised that tribal communities have their own distinct laws and customary practices, and the implementation of UCC would put an end to their traditions.

He further highlighted that the BJP has been using this issue as a part of its anti-minority propaganda in several states. The party sees UCC as a major tool to further its divisive Hindutva agenda. Phangcho stated that discrimination, inequality, and equity cannot be resolved by enforcing uniformity. He also asserted that the introduction of UCC in the Parliament is one of the BJP’s agendas for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The CPI (ML) Liberation, HPC, also strongly opposes the allocation of 18,000 bighas of land in Borjan area, Karbi Anglong, to APDCL for the installation of solar power plants.

Phangcho pointed out that most solar power plants are installed in areas devoid of human settlements, such as deserts, barren lands, or coastal regions, in order to avoid habitat loss and agricultural disruption.

However, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has allocated fertile land in the Borjan area for the solar power project, which is ideally suitable for agriculture. Phangcho urged the KAAC authorities to reconsider the land allotment, emphasising the importance of preserving fertile agricultural land rather than prioritising short-term profits.

While acknowledging the significance of the Chief Election Commission of India’s decision to delimit Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies, Phangcho highlighted its impact on West Karbi Anglong. The proposal to bifurcate 20 No Baithalangso into two newly created Legislative Assembly (LA) constituencies, Amri LA and Rongkhang LA, would result in the transfer of 18 polling stations to Nagaon and Morigaon districts.

Phangcho listed the polling stations that would be surrendered under the proposed Amri LA constituency to Nagaon and Morigaon. These include No 1 Amguri LP School, No 2 Piporgaon LO School, No 11 Chinainadi LP School L/W, No 12 Chinainadi LP School R/W, No 13 Mahajon Timung LP School, No 14 Bhoksong HS, No 19 Jarthang Nala LP School, No 20 Tarchen LP School, No 21 Tumprop LP School, No 24 Punja ME School R/W, No 24 Bor Anglong LP School, No 25 Doluni LO School, No 26 Edenbari LP School, Inghin Abi LP School, No 27 Punja ME L/W, No 28 Konok Ronghang LP School, No 29 Edenbari LP School, and No 3 Auguri LP School.